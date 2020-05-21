Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 811
Fair Isle
The boat not the Island. Berthed at the Malakoff boatyard in Scalloway.
21st May 2020
21st May 20
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Album
Harbours, Piers and Boats
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
21st May 2020 9:19am
Tags
shetland
,
fair isle
,
scalloway
