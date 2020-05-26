Sign up
Photo 812
A Bit Ropey
The receding tide revealed the seaweed covered end of the rope.
26th May 2020
26th May 20
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Views
3
Album
Harbours, Piers and Boats
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
26th May 2020 7:17am
Tags
rope
,
shetland
,
lerwick
