Eat West Divide

On this occasion west is best. As is often the case Scalloway was bright and sunny with the temperature in the car at 16 degrees. As soon as I hit the east side it was dull and foggy and the temperature by the time I got home was down to 10 degrees. The bank of cloud sitting on top of the South Mainland hills was responsible for this. One of my regular tasks on dull Bank Holiday Monday’s was to phone the Scalloway Post Office to speak to Maisie and find out how the weather was on the west side and it usually was always better.