Previous
Next
Eat West Divide by lifeat60degrees
Photo 813

Eat West Divide

On this occasion west is best. As is often the case Scalloway was bright and sunny with the temperature in the car at 16 degrees. As soon as I hit the east side it was dull and foggy and the temperature by the time I got home was down to 10 degrees. The bank of cloud sitting on top of the South Mainland hills was responsible for this. One of my regular tasks on dull Bank Holiday Monday’s was to phone the Scalloway Post Office to speak to Maisie and find out how the weather was on the west side and it usually was always better.
29th May 2020 29th May 20

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
222% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise