Photo 828
Work Boat
Heading out of Scalloway harbour this morning on its way to the salmon cages.
26th June 2020
26th Jun 20
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Views
1
Album
Harbours, Piers and Boats
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
26th June 2020 9:13am
Tags
shetland
,
workboat
,
scalloway
