Photo 853
Lazy Evening
No boats about today so the seals were able to drag themselves up onto their favourite pier at Leebitton.
21st August 2020
21st Aug 20
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Album
Harbours, Piers and Boats
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
21st August 2020 7:02pm
Tags
seals
,
shetland
,
sandwick
,
leebitton
