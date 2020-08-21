Previous
Next
Lazy Evening by lifeat60degrees
Photo 853

Lazy Evening

No boats about today so the seals were able to drag themselves up onto their favourite pier at Leebitton.
21st August 2020 21st Aug 20

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
233% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise