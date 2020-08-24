Sign up
Photo 855
Fun on the Pier
But is it the adults or the children that are having most fun?
24th August 2020
24th Aug 20
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Harbours, Piers and Boats
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
24th August 2020 6:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pier
,
shetland
,
sandwick
,
hoswick
