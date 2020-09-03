Sign up
Photo 862
Broonies Taing
What you don't see are more or less derelict piers on both my right and left.
3rd September 2020
3rd Sep 20
2
1
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
4307
photos
155
followers
42
following
236% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Harbours, Piers and Boats
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
3rd September 2020 7:00pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
,
cumliewick
Judith Johnson
Love the subtle colours
September 3rd, 2020
Christine
ace
Lovely tones
September 3rd, 2020
