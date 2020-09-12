Previous
Next
The LK's Win by lifeat60degrees
Photo 868

The LK's Win

An emphatic win for the LK registrations at the Ness Boating Club Marine. They should win convincingly given they are at home and AH being registered in Arbroath
12th September 2020 12th Sep 20

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
237% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise