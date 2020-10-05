Previous
Supply Duties by lifeat60degrees
Photo 877

Supply Duties

One of the duties of the Pilot Boat / Tug Knab is to take supplies and I think sometimes relief crews out to the oil tankers waiting offshore for their next cargo. There are three sitting out at the moment.
5th October 2020

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980
Photo Details

