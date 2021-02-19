Sign up
Photo 936
Harbour Wanderings
Always a lot to see if there is not much going on in a harbour.
19th February 2021
19th Feb 21
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
4850
photos
176
followers
45
following
256% complete
View this month »
929
930
931
932
933
934
935
936
257
2167
258
1485
2168
936
2169
259
Views
0
Album
Harbours, Piers and Boats
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
19th February 2021 3:29pm
harbour
,
shetland
,
lerwick
