Photo 949
Bressay Bound
Ferry Leirna heading off to Bressay on the 10 minute trip from Lerwick this afternoon
22nd March 2021
22nd Mar 21
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
shetland
,
lerwick
,
bressay
,
leirna
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous capture
March 22nd, 2021
