Photo 981
Off to Bressay
The Leirna heading off to Bressay.
4th June 2021
4th Jun 21
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
974
975
976
977
978
979
980
981
2272
1581
2273
364
1582
2274
981
365
Harbours, Piers and Boats
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
4th June 2021 4:11pm
ferry
,
shetland
,
lerwick
,
bressay
,
leirna
Joan Robillard
ace
Such wonderful blues
June 4th, 2021
