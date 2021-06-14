Sign up
Photo 987
Doubling Up
Although the yachts are doubling up it doesn't mean there are a lot in town. Only one of the pontoons are out so the other three areas that visiting yachts use are out of bounds.
14th June 2021
14th Jun 21
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
Harbours, Piers and Boats
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
14th June 2021 8:27am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
lerwick
