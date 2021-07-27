Sign up
Photo 1002
Small Fugro
Normal sized Fugro ships wouldn't fit in this part of the harbour.
27th July 2021
27th Jul 21
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Album
Harbours, Piers and Boats
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
27th July 2021 2:58pm
Tags
shetland
,
lerwick
,
fugro
