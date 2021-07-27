Previous
Next
Small Fugro by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1002

Small Fugro

Normal sized Fugro ships wouldn't fit in this part of the harbour.
27th July 2021 27th Jul 21

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
274% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise