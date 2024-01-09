Sign up
Previous
Photo 1119
Sky Over Scalloway
The sun setting over Scalloway just after 15:00 today. It won't be long until the sun sets in a line behind the castle and then at mid-summer it will be setting well past the right hand edge of the photo.
9th January 2024
9th Jan 24
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Harbours, Piers and Boats
Canon EOS R8
9th January 2024 2:58pm
sunset
shetland
scalloway
