Sky Over Scalloway by lifeat60degrees
Sky Over Scalloway

The sun setting over Scalloway just after 15:00 today. It won't be long until the sun sets in a line behind the castle and then at mid-summer it will be setting well past the right hand edge of the photo.
9th January 2024

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
