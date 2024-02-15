Previous
Research LK62 by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1128

Research LK62

At nearly 80 metres in length the Research is one of the big boys of the Shetland fishing fleet
15th February 2024 15th Feb 24

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
309% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise