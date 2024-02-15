Sign up
Previous
Photo 1128
Research LK62
At nearly 80 metres in length the Research is one of the big boys of the Shetland fishing fleet
15th February 2024
15th Feb 24
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Harbours, Piers and Boats
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
15th February 2024 3:01pm
Tags
research
,
shetland
,
trawler
,
lerwick
,
lk62
