Previous
Hauling a Cage by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1190

Hauling a Cage

Salmon workboat hauling a cage from its site to the Scalloway pier. Likely some sort of maintenance or even to be broken up.
24th September 2024 24th Sep 24

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
326% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise