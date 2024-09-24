Sign up
Photo 1190
Hauling a Cage
Salmon workboat hauling a cage from its site to the Scalloway pier. Likely some sort of maintenance or even to be broken up.
24th September 2024
24th Sep 24
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Views
2
Album
Harbours, Piers and Boats
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
24th September 2024 8:20am
Tags
cage
,
shetland
,
scalloway
