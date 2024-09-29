Previous
No Boats Today by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1193

No Boats Today

No ferry to Mousa and no sailing club today so I have the pier at Leebitton to myself.
29th September 2024 29th Sep 24

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
326% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Such a beauty… beautiful capture
September 29th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise