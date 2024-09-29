Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1193
No Boats Today
No ferry to Mousa and no sailing club today so I have the pier at Leebitton to myself.
29th September 2024
29th Sep 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
7384
photos
140
followers
38
following
326% complete
View this month »
1186
1187
1188
1189
1190
1191
1192
1193
Latest from all albums
3482
3483
1192
2056
3484
2057
1193
3485
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Harbours, Piers and Boats
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
29th September 2024 10:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
seal
,
shetland
,
sandwick
,
leebitton
Beverley
ace
Such a beauty… beautiful capture
September 29th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close