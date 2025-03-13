Sign up
Photo 1201
Toplander
Leaving Scalloway for a four trip to Fair Isle. Note the old Land Rover on deck. Unlikely it would need an MOT in Fair Isle.
13th March 2025
Richard Lewis
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Harbours, Piers and Boats
Canon EOS R8
13th March 2025 8:17am
shetland
scalloway
toplander
