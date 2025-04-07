Previous
Bound for the Dump? by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1207

Bound for the Dump?

Given that the Toploader is just back from Fair Isle I'm guessing that these wrecks are for crushing.
7th April 2025 7th Apr 25

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
330% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact