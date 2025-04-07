Sign up
Photo 1207
Bound for the Dump?
Given that the Toploader is just back from Fair Isle I'm guessing that these wrecks are for crushing.
7th April 2025
7th Apr 25
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Harbours, Piers and Boats
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
7th April 2025 8:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
harbour
,
shetland
,
lerwick
