Previous
Photo 1209
Angelina LK377
Angelina maneuvering its way around Lerwick harbour to the ice store this afternoon. Two NorthLInk boats in the background, one freight and the other passenger ferry.
18th April 2025
18th Apr 25
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Views
3
Album
Harbours, Piers and Boats
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
18th April 2025 3:22pm
Tags
angelina
,
shetland
,
lerwick
