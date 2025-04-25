Sign up
Previous
Photo 1212
Vos Pathfinder
Leaving Lerwick at around 16:00 hrs today. Heading off to the oilfields N.W. of Shetland.
Looks like it could do with a paint.
25th April 2025
25th Apr 25
0
0
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
7726
photos
136
followers
37
following
332% complete
View this month »
Views
3
Album
Harbours, Piers and Boats
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
25th April 2025 3:51pm
Tags
shetland
,
pathfinder
,
lerwick
,
vos
