Previous
Vos Pathfinder by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1212

Vos Pathfinder

Leaving Lerwick at around 16:00 hrs today. Heading off to the oilfields N.W. of Shetland.
Looks like it could do with a paint.
25th April 2025 25th Apr 25

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
332% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact