Previous
Photo 1214
Viking Vela
The Viking Vela may be much larger but the pilot boat was bossing it this afternoon.
2nd May 2025
2nd May 25
1
0
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
7744
photos
135
followers
36
following
332% complete
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
Harbours, Piers and Boats
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
2nd May 2025 5:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cruise
,
viking
,
shetland
,
lerwick
Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic😊
May 2nd, 2025
Leave a Comment
