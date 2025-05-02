Previous
Viking Vela by lifeat60degrees
Viking Vela

The Viking Vela may be much larger but the pilot boat was bossing it this afternoon.
2nd May 2025 2nd May 25

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980
Photo Details

Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic😊
May 2nd, 2025  
