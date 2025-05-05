Sign up
Photo 1215
Deep Explorer
Diving support vessel Deep Explorer berthed at the Greenhead base in Lerwick.
It arrived in Lerwick from Kritiansund in Norway yesterday.
It's a big ship.
5th May 2025
5th May 25
0
0
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
7752
photos
135
followers
36
following
332% complete
1208
1209
1210
1211
1212
1213
1214
1215
2137
327
3702
328
2138
3703
1215
3704
Views
5
Album
Harbours, Piers and Boats
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
5th May 2025 9:53am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
shetland
,
lerwick
,
deepexplorer
