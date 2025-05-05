Previous
Deep Explorer by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1215

Deep Explorer

Diving support vessel Deep Explorer berthed at the Greenhead base in Lerwick.
It arrived in Lerwick from Kritiansund in Norway yesterday.
It's a big ship.
5th May 2025 5th May 25

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
332% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact