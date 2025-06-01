Previous
No Trips Today by lifeat60degrees
No Trips Today

While the sea looks calm in the shelter of the bay at Leebitton Mousa Sound was quite rough with a south westerly blowing hard. As a result no ferry running to Mousa today and looking at the forecast I'm sure much will move this week.
