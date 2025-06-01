Sign up
Photo 1220
No Trips Today
While the sea looks calm in the shelter of the bay at Leebitton Mousa Sound was quite rough with a south westerly blowing hard. As a result no ferry running to Mousa today and looking at the forecast I'm sure much will move this week.
1st June 2025
1st Jun 25
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
ferry
,
shetland
,
sandwick
,
leebitton
,
mousa
,
solan
