Works at Grutness by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1221

Works at Grutness

Pier improvements / upgrades going on at Grutness in anticipation of a new ferry for Fair Isle. Movements in this area are restricted while this is going on and hopefully not the same for the Arctic Terns that nest in the area.
2nd June 2025 2nd Jun 25

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
