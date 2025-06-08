Sign up
Photo 1222
Leebitton Pier
Mousa ferry tied up overnight at the pier.
8th June 2025
8th Jun 25
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
Harbours, Piers and Boats
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
8th June 2025 9:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
,
leebitton
