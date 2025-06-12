Sign up
Previous
Photo 1223
Getting Busy
The harbour is busying up now.
12th June 2025
12th Jun 25
1
0
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
7837
photos
136
followers
36
following
335% complete
1216
1217
1218
1219
1220
1221
1222
1223
3739
3740
348
3741
2156
349
1223
3742
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
Harbours, Piers and Boats
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
12th June 2025 12:00pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
harbour
,
shetland
,
lerwick
Joan Robillard
ace
Fantastic
June 12th, 2025
