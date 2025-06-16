Previous
Gorch Fock by lifeat60degrees
Gorch Fock

German tall ship Gorch Fock on its maiden visit to Lerwick. It arrived on Saturday and is heading off tomorrow.
Tall ships are very pleasing on the eye.
Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010
