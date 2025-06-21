Sign up
Photo 1226
Hrossey Arriving
Ferry from Aberdeen arriving this morning. The corresponding ferry due to arrive in Aberdeen this morning at 7 in the morning didn’t get berthed until 2 in the afternoon due to fog.
21st June 2025
21st Jun 25
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Views
6
6
Comments
1
1
Fav's
1
1
Album
Harbours, Piers and Boats
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
21st June 2025 7:20am
Tags
ferry
,
shetland
,
lerwick
,
northlink
,
hrossey
Sarah Bremner
ace
Such a busy harbour at Aberdeen....and east coast fog is a big issue at times.
June 21st, 2025
