Hrossey Arriving by lifeat60degrees
Hrossey Arriving

Ferry from Aberdeen arriving this morning. The corresponding ferry due to arrive in Aberdeen this morning at 7 in the morning didn’t get berthed until 2 in the afternoon due to fog.
21st June 2025 21st Jun 25

Richard Lewis

Sarah Bremner ace
Such a busy harbour at Aberdeen....and east coast fog is a big issue at times.
June 21st, 2025  
