Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1227
Aquatic Warrior
One of the tugs that have been working on the improvements at Grutness up in Lerwick this afternoon. It seems to shelter in Levenwick Bay when there is a south westerly about and apparently there is one heading our way overnight.
27th June 2025
27th Jun 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
7870
photos
137
followers
36
following
336% complete
View this month »
1220
1221
1222
1223
1224
1225
1226
1227
Latest from all albums
3753
3754
3755
2163
3756
1227
356
3757
Photo Details
Views
10
Album
Harbours, Piers and Boats
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
27th June 2025 3:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tug
,
shetland
,
lerwick
,
aquaticwarrior
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close