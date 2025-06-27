Previous
Aquatic Warrior by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1227

Aquatic Warrior

One of the tugs that have been working on the improvements at Grutness up in Lerwick this afternoon. It seems to shelter in Levenwick Bay when there is a south westerly about and apparently there is one heading our way overnight.
27th June 2025 27th Jun 25

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
