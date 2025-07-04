Previous
Pilot Delivery by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1230

Pilot Delivery

Pilot boat Knab delivering the pilot to the cruise ship Marina to direct her out of the harbour this last afternoon.
4th July 2025 4th Jul 25

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
336% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact