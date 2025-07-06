Previous
Seaborne Venture by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1231

Seaborne Venture

Arriving in Mousa Sound to allow the passengers ashore on the Isle to see the broch.
6th July 2025 6th Jul 25

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
