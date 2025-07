Giving the Bedclothes an Air

For once I can say that I was happy to be indoors such was the temperature today. Unusally, for Shetland, the feels like temperture at 23° was higher than the recorded temperature of 20°. I'm not a sun worshipper and a walk around the harbour this afternoon was too hot for me.

The crew of the Norwegian sailing vessel the Dusavik were taking advantage of the weather to air the bed clothes.