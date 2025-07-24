Previous
Little & Large by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1237

Little & Large

NorthLink's ferry Hjaltland from Aberdeen to Lerwick passing the Nieuw Statendam in Bressay Sound this morning.
24th July 2025 24th Jul 25

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
338% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact