Previous
Photo 1237
Little & Large
NorthLink's ferry Hjaltland from Aberdeen to Lerwick passing the Nieuw Statendam in Bressay Sound this morning.
24th July 2025
24th Jul 25
0
0
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Views
6
Album
Harbours, Piers and Boats
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
24th July 2025 7:16am
Tags
ferry
,
cruise
,
shetland
,
lerwick
,
northlink
