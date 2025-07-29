Previous
The ferry Filla reverse parking into the pier at Lerwick. It headed to Skerries before going on to Whalsay. Skerries is needing water ferried in at the moment due to the lack of rain which is causing a bit of disruption to normal traffic.
Richard Lewis

Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
That’s a worry having to get water brought in.
July 29th, 2025  
That’s a state of affairs….not enough water. We either have too much or too little! Nice ferry boat.
July 29th, 2025  
