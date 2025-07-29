Sign up
Previous
Photo 1238
Reverse Parking
The ferry Filla reverse parking into the pier at Lerwick. It headed to Skerries before going on to Whalsay. Skerries is needing water ferried in at the moment due to the lack of rain which is causing a bit of disruption to normal traffic.
29th July 2025
29th Jul 25
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
Harbours, Piers and Boats
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
29th July 2025 2:31pm
Tags
shetland
,
skerries
,
lerwick
,
filla
Dianne
ace
That’s a worry having to get water brought in.
July 29th, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
That’s a state of affairs….not enough water. We either have too much or too little! Nice ferry boat.
July 29th, 2025
