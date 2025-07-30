Previous
Leaving Lerwick by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1239

Leaving Lerwick

Silver Wind leaving Lerwick this afternoon. Taken from the Bressay side of the sound,
30th July 2025 30th Jul 25

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
339% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact