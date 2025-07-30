Sign up
Photo 1239
Leaving Lerwick
Silver Wind leaving Lerwick this afternoon. Taken from the Bressay side of the sound,
30th July 2025
30th Jul 25
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Views
4
Album
Harbours, Piers and Boats
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
30th July 2025 1:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
lerwick
,
silverwind
