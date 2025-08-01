Previous
Nordstjernen by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1240

Nordstjernen

Alongside at Victoria Pier today. Unfortunately there was no angle without part of the Scarlet Lady appearing.
1st August 2025 1st Aug 25

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
339% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact