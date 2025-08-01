Sign up
Previous
Photo 1240
Nordstjernen
Alongside at Victoria Pier today. Unfortunately there was no angle without part of the Scarlet Lady appearing.
1st August 2025
1st Aug 25
0
0
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
7957
photos
136
followers
36
following
339% complete
1233
1234
1235
1236
1237
1238
1239
1240
3789
1239
3790
2189
3791
1240
2190
3792
Views
1
Album
Harbours, Piers and Boats
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
1st August 2025 3:43pm
Tags
shetland
,
lerwick
,
nordstjernen
