Photo 1242
Alamootie
Alamootie is a new addition to Shetland boats. It is an extra boat for the Mousa Boat business to help out in trips to Mousa, Sumburgh and Noss. Alamootie is the Shetland name for the Storm Petrel that nest in abundance on Mousa.
6th August 2025
6th Aug 25
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here.
7971
photos
137
followers
36
following
340% complete
1235
1236
1237
1238
1239
1240
1241
1242
2193
3795
2194
3796
1242
370
2195
3797
Views
7
Album
Harbours, Piers and Boats
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
6th August 2025 3:40pm
Tags
shetland
,
sumburgh
,
alamootie
