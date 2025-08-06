Previous
Alamootie by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1242

Alamootie

Alamootie is a new addition to Shetland boats. It is an extra boat for the Mousa Boat business to help out in trips to Mousa, Sumburgh and Noss. Alamootie is the Shetland name for the Storm Petrel that nest in abundance on Mousa.
6th August 2025 6th Aug 25

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
340% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact