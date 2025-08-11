Previous
LK570 by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1243

LK570

Travelling through Bressay Sound into Lerwick.
No sign of a name for it.
11th August 2025 11th Aug 25

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
340% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Pat Knowles ace
Cheery little vessel too…it deserves a name not just a number! Looks like it’s bobbing along quite fast!
August 11th, 2025  
Karen ace
The sweetest little trawler ever!
August 11th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact