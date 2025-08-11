Sign up
Previous
Photo 1243
LK570
Travelling through Bressay Sound into Lerwick.
No sign of a name for it.
11th August 2025
11th Aug 25
2
0
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
Harbours, Piers and Boats
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
11th August 2025 4:34pm
Tags
shetland
,
lerwick
,
lk570
Pat Knowles
ace
Cheery little vessel too…it deserves a name not just a number! Looks like it’s bobbing along quite fast!
August 11th, 2025
Karen
ace
The sweetest little trawler ever!
August 11th, 2025
