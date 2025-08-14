Previous
Through the Mist by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1244

Through the Mist

The Mousa ferry coming back to the Island this afternoon.
14th August 2025 14th Aug 25

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
340% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kitty Hawke ace
Ohhh....the atmosphere !
August 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact