Previous
Photo 1245
Solan IV
Berthed at the Mousa pier.
16th August 2025
16th Aug 25
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here.
Views
3
Album
Harbours, Piers and Boats
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
16th August 2025 12:06pm
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
,
mousa
,
solan
