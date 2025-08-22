Previous
Heading to Port by lifeat60degrees
Heading to Port

The Orkney boat Valhalla is a regular boat in Lerwick waters during the summer taking divers out on visits to numerous local wrecks.
22nd August 2025 22nd Aug 25

Richard Lewis

