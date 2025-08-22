Sign up
Photo 1247
Heading to Port
The Orkney boat Valhalla is a regular boat in Lerwick waters during the summer taking divers out on visits to numerous local wrecks.
22nd August 2025
22nd Aug 25
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
8015
photos
137
followers
36
following
341% complete
1240
1241
1242
1243
1244
1245
1246
1247
1246
3811
2208
3812
379
2209
1247
3813
Views
4
Fav's
1
Album
Harbours, Piers and Boats
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
22nd August 2025 3:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
lerwick
,
valhall
