Photo 1248
Leebitton
Another lovely morning walk around Leebitton.
24th August 2025
24th Aug 25
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
8022
photos
137
followers
36
following
Views
2
Album
Harbours, Piers and Boats
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
24th August 2025 9:16am
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
,
leebitton
