Under Tow by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1249

Under Tow

A closer look at the barge being towed from Lerwick to Grutness.
Given the digger on board I wonder if it will be carrying out some dredging work.
29th August 2025 29th Aug 25

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details

