Previous
Photo 1249
Under Tow
A closer look at the barge being towed from Lerwick to Grutness.
Given the digger on board I wonder if it will be carrying out some dredging work.
29th August 2025
29th Aug 25
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
Harbours, Piers and Boats
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
29th August 2025 4:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
barge
,
shetland
,
lerwick
