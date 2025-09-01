Previous
Pilot Boat by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1250

Pilot Boat

Lerwick Port Authority's boat Knab doubles up as a Pilot Boat or Tug. Here it is off on tug duties delivery a pilot to a supply boat about to exit the north entrance to the harbour.
1st September 2025 1st Sep 25

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
342% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Judith Johnson ace
Great shot, interesting info
September 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact