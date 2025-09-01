Sign up
Previous
Photo 1250
Pilot Boat
Lerwick Port Authority's boat Knab doubles up as a Pilot Boat or Tug. Here it is off on tug duties delivery a pilot to a supply boat about to exit the north entrance to the harbour.
1st September 2025
1st Sep 25
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Tags
shetland
,
lerwick
,
knab
,
pilotboat
Judith Johnson
ace
Great shot, interesting info
September 1st, 2025
