Photo 1251
Inter Barents
Some unusual movements in Mousa Sound today before heading south around Sumburgh Head and off to Scalloway.
2nd September 2025
2nd Sep 25
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
8043
photos
137
followers
36
following
342% complete
Views
3
Album
Harbours, Piers and Boats
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
2nd September 2025 3:25pm
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
,
mousa
,
interbarents
