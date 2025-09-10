Previous
North Ness by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1254

North Ness

A view of Lerwick’s North Ness from the ferry as we leave on the evening boat to Aberdeen. All the visible shoreside buildings are new in my time in Shetland.
10th September 2025 10th Sep 25

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
343% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact