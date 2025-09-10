Sign up
Photo 1254
North Ness
A view of Lerwick’s North Ness from the ferry as we leave on the evening boat to Aberdeen. All the visible shoreside buildings are new in my time in Shetland.
10th September 2025
10th Sep 25
Richard Lewis
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
shetland
,
lerwick
,
northness
