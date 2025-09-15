Sign up
Previous
Photo 1257
Stonehaven Harbour
15th September 2025
15th Sep 25
2
2
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
8071
photos
137
followers
31
following
344% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Harbours, Piers and Boats
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
15th September 2025 10:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
harbour
,
scotland
,
stonehaven
,
aberdeenshire
Joan Robillard
ace
Exceptional
September 15th, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely photo, and still summer 👍😊
September 15th, 2025
