Photo 1259
Ness Marina
High tide on a wet and windy morning.
18th September 2025
18th Sep 25
1
1
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Harbours, Piers and Boats
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
18th September 2025 10:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
marina
,
shetland
,
sumburgh
Judith Johnson
ace
It makes a lovely shot. I like the three blue boats
September 18th, 2025
